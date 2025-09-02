Exciting trio deliver boost for Wakefield Trinity by committing long term future to club

Ellis Lingard celebrates at the end of his Super League debut for Wakefield Trinity. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

Three of ​Wakefield Trinity’s exciting young talents have delivered a boost to the club by signing new long term deals.

Nineteen-year-old hooker Harvey Smith, outside back Jayden Myers, 22, and prop Ellis Lingard, 18, have impressed in 2025 with Trinity seeing all three as fantastic prospects to help them compete at the top level of Super League for years to come.

​Smith and Myers have signed five-year contracts to commit to the end of the 2030 season at least while 18-year-old Lingard had penned a four-and-a-half year deal to take him up to the end of the 2029 campaign.

Lingard made his Super League debut this year and scored two tries against Salford Red Devils.

Harvey Smith is one of three young stars to have committed to Wakefield Trinity by signing long term deals. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

He has also represented Yorkshire in both Origin games in 2025, helping the county to win twice.

Myers joined Trinity from Bradford Bulls and has made five top flight appearances this year. After making his debut against Salford in May he bagged his first Super League try against Huddersfield Giants.

Smith, meanwhile, has been a breakout star of Super League in 2025, playing in 21 games so far as he has become a regular in Wakefield’s 17-man squad.

Head coach Daryl Powell is delighted to see the youngsters wanting to stay at the club and committing their long term future to Wakefield.

Jayden Myers scores his first try for Wakefield Trinity. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

He said: “Harvey has been superb over the last two years and grown into a genuine Super League hooker at a very young age.

"His speed and toughness make him a real threat to defences and he puts his body on the line on defence. He is a pleasure to coach and we are confident he will continue to develop and mature over the next few years.

"Jayden has applied himself in an outstanding way since he joined the club. He has been patient and hard working whilst growing within our culture and environment.

"He has made his Super League debut this year and achieved the respect of his teammates in the process. We are confident he will be a consistent Super League player and I look forward to seeing how he develops in the next few years.

“We are delighted that Ellis has agreed to extend his deal with us. I’m looking forward to seeing him grow into a consistent Super League player over the coming years.

"He has made his debut and played for Yorkshire this year so has picked up quality experiences. He has some great role models at the club to help him develop and I know his desire to be the best he can be will drive his work ethic.”

Director of rugby Ste Mills said: “We’re absolutely delighted that Harvey has committed his future to Wakefield Trinity.

"He’s one of the brightest young hookers in the game and to secure him on a long-term deal is a huge boost for the club.

"Harvey represents everything we want in a Wakefield player – talent, toughness, and a desire to keep improving – and we believe he can go on to be a cornerstone of this team for years to come.

“Signing Jayden up to a long term deal has been one of our priorities for a long period of time, everyone at the club can see how much progress he has made in the seven months since joining us and this has us very excited to see where he can get to on his journey.

"He’s a young powerful outside back who gives us strength on the wings and in the centres and this piece of business will be seen as a crucial signing in a couple of years.”

Mills added: “We’re absolutely delighted that Ellis has committed his long term future to Wakefield Trinity. He’s a talented young player with huge potential, but just as importantly he’s someone who embodies the values we want at this club.

"Ellis has already shown maturity beyond his years and we believe he’ll play a big role in our journey over the coming seasons.

"This new deal is a reflection of the faith we have in him and the bright future we’re building together.”