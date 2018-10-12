Explorer all set for (another) incredible adventure

Explorer and former soldier Brad Parsk is set for yet another voyage of discovery in 2019.

Rothwell-born Parsk plans to sail the coast of Africa, charting the seas and ever-changing coastline.

The 32-year old survived arctic blizzards in Alaska, climbed treacherous mountains, mapped deserts of the middle east and discovered lost tombs in Asia.

He said: “Technology has helped us greatly in shedding light on the geography of our planet.

“But have we discovered everything? Of course not.” He is currently in England for a spell after almost a decade away.”