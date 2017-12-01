Express reporter Laura scoops prize for best trainee journalist

One of your Express reporters has won a major national award.

Laura Drysdale joined the reporting team in June 2015 as a trainee. Earlier this year she qualified as a senior journalist.

And last week, she was named by the National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ) as the best performing trainee journalist in the country at an awards ceremony in London.

Miss Drysdale said: “I feel incredibly privileged to have achieved this whilst doing a job I love, and would like to thank all my colleagues for their support.

“It was a fantastic night celebrating brilliant talent in our industry.”

During her time working for many of our titles across Yorkshire, Miss Drysdale has covered many major news stories.

News editor Gavin Murray said: “Laura has great natural talent, but it is her commitment, hard work and dedication she shows that makes her stand out from the rest.

“I was not really surprised by her award as I work with her every day.

“Having a reporter like Laura in the Express team shows that we try to recruit the best talent to nurture, so that we can continue to bring our readers the quality news coverage they have come to expect.

“As well as covering many of the biggest stories in the Express area each week Laura has also been responsible for co-ordiniating our Sistersport campaign and has a passionate commitment to her profession and to the communities she works for.”