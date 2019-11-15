Extinction Rebellion demands action from Wakefield Council

Global climate campaign group Extinction Rebellion is demanding action from Wakefield Council over its climate change plans.

In May the council declared a climate emergency with hopes of becoming a carbon neutral organisation by 2030.

Another group, Client Earth, recently listed Wakefield as one of 100 authorities it accused of not taking implementing robust plans.

In a letter to the council, Dr Andrew Rollinson, co-ordinator of Extinction Rebellion Pontefract, said it was “totally unacceptable” that the council’s action plan will not be out until next year.

He also criticised the council’s plan to use energy company, ENGIE, to assemble the report and that no citizens’ assembly is being planned to help implement the plan.

He said: “For Wakefield Council to show that it is leading the way in its response to climate change and biodiversity loss, it must act now and it must act appropriately.

“We maintain our national demand to Wakefield Council - that they follow the example of the other progressive councils to immediately initiate a citizens’ assembly. The people of this borough, who are those most affected by this emergency, should lead our region to net carbon zero.”

Coun Denise Jeffery, deputy leader of Wakefield Council, said: “I have received a request from Dr Andrew Rollinson seeking a meeting to discuss approaches for tackling the climate emergency which the council declared in 2019. Arrangements are now being made and I look forward to meeting with Dr Rollinson on November 18.”