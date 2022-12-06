News you can trust since 1852
Family concerned for welfare of missing Wakefield teenager

Police are appealing for information to locate a missing schoolboy from Wakefield.

By James Carney
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 9:15am

Solomon Agyemang, 12 was last seen yesterday morning in the Lupset area of Wakefield.

He is described as black male, medium build with short black hair.

Solomon was last seen wearing a blue Nike tracksuit, black puffer jacket and black and red Nike Jordan trainers.

Soloman Agyemang
He has links to Leeds and Manchester and enquiries suggest he may travel by train.

His family are concerned for his welfare and are appealing to the public.

Call 101.

