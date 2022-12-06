Family concerned for welfare of missing Wakefield teenager
Police are appealing for information to locate a missing schoolboy from Wakefield.
Solomon Agyemang, 12 was last seen yesterday morning in the Lupset area of Wakefield.
He is described as black male, medium build with short black hair.
Solomon was last seen wearing a blue Nike tracksuit, black puffer jacket and black and red Nike Jordan trainers.
He has links to Leeds and Manchester and enquiries suggest he may travel by train.
His family are concerned for his welfare and are appealing to the public.
Call 101.