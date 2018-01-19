Family escape kitchen blaze

A family escaped a house blaze last night after a fire broke out in their kitchen.

Two adults and three children were taken to hospital after a pile of towels covered in massage oils spontaneously combusted at their address on Sheldrake Road shortly before midnight last night.

Crews from Castleford and Normanton attended who quickly brought the situation under control.

Crew Commander Edward Donnelly, from Castleford station, said: “There wasn’t too much damage, fortunately, the smoke alarms went off.

“The towels were covered in oil and they were left in a pile and they combusted, it’s actually not that uncommon although we haven’t come across it too often.”

Suffering from the effects of smoke, the family were taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.