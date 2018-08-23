Family’s tribute to ‘fantastic’ father and husband after cycle race death

The family of a Pontefract cyclist who died after he collided with a coach during an event say his death will be ‘forever a source of pain’.

David Worthington, 51, was taking part in the amateur Tour de Yorkshire Sportive ride, which gives thousands of cyclists a chance to ride part of the Tour de Yorkshire course ahead of the professionals, on April 30 last year.

Tributes paid to Britain’s oldest paperboy

The vehicle was pulling out onto a road near Penistone in South Yorkshire, when the collision occurred. David died six days later.

An inquest into David’s death was held at Sheffield Coroner’s Court, where senior coroner Chris Dorries gave a narrative verdict.

Caren Worthington, David’s wife, said: “It will be forever a source of pain and distress. “My husband was one of the safest, careful and conscientious people you could ever wish to meet.

“I am convinced that if he had one tiny chance of stopping, or averting what happened, he would have done so. He was a fantastic husband and father, who will be missed every single day.”

Claire Newstead, a partner at Leeds law firm Irwin Mitchell, which represented the family, spoke after the inquest concluded.

She said: “ “David’s family have had to wait a long time for some answers regarding his death. They have finally got those answers. In recent years we have seen the importance of cycling to the region and the organisers Human Race have done a fantastic job of promoting this putting Yorkshire on the world map for cycling.”