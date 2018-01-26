Farewell ‘Little Kev’ - tributes to DJ described as ‘true legend’

Tributes have been paid to a disc-jockey who was much-loved across the Five Towns.

Kev Woodhead, also known as ‘Little Kev’, was a popular DJ around Pontefract and Knottingley, as well as an avid Castleford Tigers supporter.

Kev Woodhead, much-loved Five Towns DJ has passed away, Picture supplied by fmaily.

He died on Saturday, at the age of 57, following a fall.

His second cousin Adele Holtom and her mum Janice said: “Whenever Kev saw anybody, there was always a wave and a smile.

“He was a really genuine guy, who had a heart of gold.

“We knew as a family that he was a well known person. What we didn’t know is quite how much people cared for, respected and loved him.”

Kev, from Knottingley, worked as a mobile DJ travelling to venues across the Five Towns putting on discos, with his dad Harry as his roadie. He later became a resident DJ at Pontefract’s The Elephant Hotel.

Express reader Janet Keeble said: “He was so well known in the town and I doubt is a soul in Knottingley who hasn’t been to one of Little Kev’s discos. “He was an excellent DJ no doubt, but the reason we all have fond affection for him is that he not only played music at those disco nights, he helped make memories - memories of first dances by the happy couple on their wedding day, memories of birthday parties young and old, memories of giggly girls dancing round their handbags, and memories of couples falling in love at the last slow dance of the evening, all the stuff of life. “This is why we remember Kev. He was there and he was part of it all. “What greater testament to a man that he touched the lives of so many. His family must indeed be so proud of him. There are a multitude of fitting tributes and expressions of grief and sadness on social media, all entirely worthy of the man we knew as Little Kev. RIP.”

Kev was also passionate about his godchildren and rugby. His beloved team Castleford Tigers were among those who took to social media to pay their respects. It said on Sunday: “We are saddened to hear of the passing yesterday of huge Cas Tigers fan Kev Woodhead. Kev was so well known by so many of our fans. RIP Kev.” Two online fundraising pages have also been set up to help cover funeral costs and have so far raised more than £1,500. It is also hoped a memorial bench and plaque can be installed in his memory.

One page states: “The sad news of the loss of Little Kev hit our community this weekend. He was a true gent, the nicest bloke that fills all of 5 towns with nothing but fantastic memories. “He was a regular on the Ponte circuit, a massive Cas Tigers fan, our celebrity DJ and holds a massive place in a lot of folks’ hearts.” The other reads: “People come and people go but some stay in your memory forever and this is a man who will certainly never be forgotten. “A Knottlingley lad through and through. A true legend of Knottla and the 5 towns. He will be sadly missed by many.” Kellingley Welfare FC, which Kev was a staff member of for 12 years, will hold a charity match, with current and former players, at 1pm on Saturday. His father will kick off the game.

Miss Holtom said: “We are overcome with emotion at the amount of condolence messages, support and love that has been shown from everybody that knew Kev and at the offers of help with the funeral and remembering Kev moving forward. We truly are very appreciative.”