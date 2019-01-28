Farmer Copleys food shop named among the best in Britain

The Guild of Fine Food has shortlisted Pontefract's Farmer Copleys for its Farm Shop award.

It's just one of three independent Yorkshire retailers for its Shop of the Year awards and among seven entries from the north of England contesting the national awards.

Farmer Copleys in Pontefract is in the running for the Farm Shop prize along with Minskip Farm Shop near Boroughbridge.

Independently-owned cheese shop George & Joseph, based in Chapel Allerton, north Leeds, has been nominated in the Specialist Cheese Shop category.

Each shortlisted business has had their written entry reviewed by a panel of industry experts and will undergo two further rounds of judging and a visit from a mystery shopper.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony at Fodder in Harrogate in March.

Farmer Copleys is a 140-year-old dairy farm which is still family-owned.

It has diversified to include a cafe, restaurant, farm shop, bakery, butchery, deli and maze.