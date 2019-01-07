Farmer Copleys to feature in The Farmers' Country Showdown on BBC One

Farmer Copleys will star in the third series of The Farmers' Country Showdown on BBC One next month.

Husband and wife team Rob and Heather Copley, who opened the farm shop 16 years ago, said they were "delighted" to be featured on the show.

Farmer Copleys will be one of three farms to star in the final episode of the show, which celebrates farming families and rural events.

The episode will follow the Pontefract farm as a finalist in the Diversification Farmer of the Year Award, at the Farmer's Weekly Awards.

The Farmers' Country Showdown begins on BBC One today, Monday, January 7. The 20-episode series and will air at 3.45 each day until Friday, February 1.

Farmer Copleys will be featured in the final episode.