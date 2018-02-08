Fascinating find during building work at Victorian farmhouse

Window fitters made a surprising discovery when they uncovered a selection of century-old newspapers while working on a farmhouse in Yorkshire.

The editions of the Yorkshire Evening Post are believed to date from around 1914-15, over a decade after Parkfield Farm in North Featherstone, near Wakefield, was built in 1890.

The house's owner Clare Andrusyk believes the newspaper pages would have been stuffed into the window frames to insulate the property in the days before double glazing.

The papers, published during World War One, provide a fascinating insight into the issues of the day. An advert for a Studebaker motor car priced at £260 is prominently displayed, and a deaths column can still be read. News articles cover wartime events such as the activities of the Leeds Rifles.

Parkfield Farm was originally a colliery property built for pit managers and their families.