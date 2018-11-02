Featherstone dance school to offer free lessons for a year

Twinkle-toed students are being encouraged to apply for free scholarships being offered up by a performing arts school.

PerformanceWorx, based in Featherstone, has sought a series of sponsors to help back the scheme to provide a year’s worth of lessons to four young people aged between five and 16.

Dance school, Performance Worx giving away scholarships to youngsters.'Morgan Binnersley

Director Morgan Lois Binnersley said: “ I was lucky enough to be introduced to the performing arts world from such a young age taking my first exam at three years of age.

“It is more than a dream come true to be offering this scholarship in an area I am so passionate about, that helped me through many struggles I faced growing up, and thanks to the generous sponsorships from all the companies we are able to offer this pathway for young people at PerformanceWorx to develop their love and passion in the performing arts industry.”

Two of the scholarships on offer are for CheerDance - routines rooted in cheerleading and dominated by gymnastic skills. The successful students will be offered 39 weeks of lessons, and have the opportunity to take two exams and enter four cheerdance competitions.

The third scholarship is in the school’s StageWorx offerings, with 39 weeks of lessons, on-stage performance and one musical theatre exam at the London College of Music.

The fourth is in the school’s MusicWorx course, in either piano or singing and offering private one-to-one lessons.

There will be a music festival entry exam and one London College of Music exam.

Morgan added: “They are specifically structured to nurture and train young talent in the performing arts.

“Those wishing to apply don’t need any experience we are looking for natural talent.”

Set to start in January next year, the scheme has been given the backing of Wakefield and Featherstone parish councillor, Graham Isherwood, who said: “The town council thinks that this is an exciting opportunity for young people to get involved in the arts.”