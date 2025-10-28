Featherstone Rovers explain creation of new events account

The Millennium Stadium, home of Featherstone Rovers.

​Featherstone Rovers have aimed to clarify why a new account has been created for events at the ground.

​The financially troubled club believe that the new Rovers Events account will ensure they can continue to meet existing stadium bookings and allow the stadium and bar manager, Dave Farrar, to manage stock in preparation for several major upcoming events.

In a statement posted on social media the club said: “Our priority is to avoid any disruption to the community of Featherstone and we are committed to ensuring that weddings, sports functions and other events proceed as planned.

"The new account also enables greater transparency behind the scenes, helping us monitor outgoings and maintain operational continuity.

"By doing so, we can safeguard the use of the clubhouse and stadium for all scheduled functions without interruption.

"We hope this clarifies the reasoning behind the change and we appreciate your continued support.

"Whether you're attending an event or planning one of your own – be it a business conference, meeting, or celebration – we encourage you to consider Rovers Events and the clubhouse as your venue of choice.” Upcoming events include a family halloween party on Friday (6-9pm) and international rugby league with Ireland taking on Wales at the Millennium Stadium on Saturday (2pm).

The teams played last weekend with Wales, who included Castleford Tigers youngster Sam Grice in their line-up, winning 24-0.

The Irish team, whose head coach is Featherstone assistant Ged Corcoran, will be gunning for revenge in the quick return at the Featherstone ground.

Saturday also sees the traditional fireworks extravaganza from 4.30pm.

The winding-up petition that has been filed against Featherstone Rovers, meanwhile, has been adjourned until December, giving the club some time to try to sort out their finances.

Rovers are believed to owe HMRC £120,000 in unpaid tax and have admitted they have other unpaid bills.