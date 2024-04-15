Federation President to visit Soroptimist clubs in Yorkshire.
Soroptimist International of Yorkshire welcome Ruth Healey, Federation President of Soroptimist International Great Britain and Ireland (SIGBI), on her visit to Yorkshire from Sat. 20th to Sat 27th April. President Ruth will visit Soroptimist clubs across Yorkshire to meet members and to learn about their projects & Programme work. Soroptimists give service, on a voluntary basis, to improve the lives of women and girls locally, nationally and internationally.
President Ruth will be accompanied on her visit by Lindsay Green, Federation Director of Programme and a member of SI Selby, and the SI Yorkshire President Susie Westwood, a member of SI Wakefield.
They are visiting:
- Monday 22 April Malton and Scarborough
- Tuesday 23 April Leeds and Sheffield
- Wednesday 24 April Selby and a meeting of SI Yorkshire Against Slavery
- Thursday 25 April Dewsbury and Wakefield
- Friday 26 April Bingley and Bradford
- Saturday 27 April Keighley
With two Annual General Meetings and Club Dinners on both Saturday evenings, this will be a busy visit to Yorkshire but a wonderful opportunity for President Ruth to see what the Soroptimists are doing and achieving to improve the lives of women and girls.
www.sigbi.com