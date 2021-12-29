Female burns hands in Wakefield bedroom fire

Peacock Avenue in Wakefield.

Crews were called to Peacock Avenue last night, December 28, shortly before 11pm.

The blaze had begun in the bedroom and firefighters used a hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the flames. They then used a high-powered fan to clear the smoke.

Crews attended from Wakefield, Dewsbury and Rothwell.