Female burns hands in Wakefield bedroom fire
A female suffered burns to her hands after a fire broke out at a Wakefield house.
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 12:41 pm
Crews were called to Peacock Avenue last night, December 28, shortly before 11pm.
The blaze had begun in the bedroom and firefighters used a hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the flames. They then used a high-powered fan to clear the smoke.
Crews attended from Wakefield, Dewsbury and Rothwell.
A female was treated by fire personnel at the scene for the burns to her hands and she made her own way to hospital.