Female burns hands in Wakefield bedroom fire

A female suffered burns to her hands after a fire broke out at a Wakefield house.

By Nick Frame
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 12:41 pm
Peacock Avenue in Wakefield.

Crews were called to Peacock Avenue last night, December 28, shortly before 11pm.

The blaze had begun in the bedroom and firefighters used a hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the flames. They then used a high-powered fan to clear the smoke.

Crews attended from Wakefield, Dewsbury and Rothwell.

A female was treated by fire personnel at the scene for the burns to her hands and she made her own way to hospital.

