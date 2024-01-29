Ferrybridge water rescue: Woman rescued from River Aire by emergency services

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Emergency services attended the scene in Ferrybridge yesterday (Sunday, January 28) following reports of a woman in the water.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services were called to the River Aire close to The Square, Ferrybridge, at 2.50pm yesterday (January 28) following reports of concern for the safety of a female who had gone into the water.