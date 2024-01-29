Ferrybridge water rescue: Woman rescued from River Aire by emergency services
A woman has been rescued from the River Aire following concerns for her safety.
Emergency services attended the scene in Ferrybridge yesterday (Sunday, January 28) following reports of a woman in the water.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services were called to the River Aire close to The Square, Ferrybridge, at 2.50pm yesterday (January 28) following reports of concern for the safety of a female who had gone into the water.
"The woman was rescued from the water and taken to hospital.”