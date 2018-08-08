Fine warning for coned-off road near Pinderfields

Motorists are being warned they face fines if they now park in coned-off areas of Wakefield’s Aberford Road.

Over the last week dozens of yellow cones have been put on the stretch of road close to the junction with Barnstone Vale and near to Pinderfields by Wakefield Council to prevent vehicles obstructing the road or footpath.

It comes after numerous complaints from residents and motorists.

Last month Wakefield Council announced that double yellow lines will be placed on the road.

But police say that those who persist in parking there will be fined. A police spokesman said: “Warning advice slips have been placed on all vehicles informing the drivers that fixed penalty notices will be issued to any vehicles that continue to obstruct the junction with Aberford Road or the footpath.