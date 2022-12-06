Cews from five stations in West Yorkshire were called to a fire on thethird floor of a block of flats in the early hours of this morning.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the fire on the third floor of Chantry Waters on Waterside Way in Wakefield at 4.15am.

Appliances from Wakefield, Ossett, Normanton, Dewsbury and aerial from Leeds attended along with a fire investigation officer.