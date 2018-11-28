Fire breaks out at old Lupset Working's Men Club in Horbury Road, Wakefield

Firefighters were called out to an old working men's club in Wakefield which is due to be demolished.

Four engines from Wakefield, Ossett and Dewsbury were dispatched to the derelict Lupset Working Men's Club site yesterday evening along with an aerial appliance from Leeds.

A call was received shortly before 7.30pm to report that the club in Horbury Road was alight.

West Yorkshire Fire Service today said that that around half the building had been affected.

Crews used breathing apparatus and large jets to put out the fire, a spokesman added.

Although once a working men’s club, the site has more recently been used by a second-hand car sales business.

Planning permission was granted in July this year for the demolition off the site to make way for a new street containing 19 new homes.