Fire crews attended a fire at a skate park in Castleford last night.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that they had been called to reports of a fire near Love Lane in Castleford at 6.17pm.

Eyewitnesses said the fire had appeared to take place at the skate park on King George V Playing Field in Half Acres.

One fire engine from Castleford attended and the crew left the scene by 6.40pm.