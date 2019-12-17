Fire crews battle blaze at popular Wakefield fish and chip shop, Tony's

A popular fish and chip shop in Outwood has been damaged in a fire which burned for more than an hour and a half.

The blaze at Tony's Fish and Chips, on Leeds Road, Outwood, was first reported shortly before 4.30pm yesterday.

The fire was first reported shortly before 4.30pm yesterday. Photo: Spencer Guest.

Three fire crews attended the fire at the shop, which is located in an annex on the end of a row of terraced houses.

It is not yet clear how the fire began, but staff from the store have confirmed that nobody was injured in the incident.

The extent of the damage has not yet been confirmed.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that they had attended the fire.

They said: "We were called at 1626 yesterday to reports of a fire on Leeds road in Wakefield.

"Crews from Wakefield, Ossett and Rothwell attended and had left the scene by 18.02."