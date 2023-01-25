Around 40 firefighters spent several hours dealing with the incident, which occurred before 9pm, at the old Griffin Inn at Lock Lane after the suspected blast which is said to have caused severe damage to the building.

Several residents also took to Facebook overnight, sharing what they heard with many confirming they heard “a loud bang” and “some sort of explosion” last night. The pub, which is thought to have closed last October, was believed to be unoccupied.

The A656 Lock Lane was sealed off by emergency services and this morning temporary traffic lights were placed nearby the area, with severe traffic disruption reported.