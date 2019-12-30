Fire crews rush to bedroom blaze in Wakefield house

Fire crews attended a house fire in Wakefield on Saturday evening.

It is understood that nobody was injured in the fire, which took place shortly before 8.45pm at a property on Sycamore Avenue, in the Peacock Estate.

Fire crews attended a house fire in Wakefield on Saturday evening. Photo: Google Maps.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they had attended reports of a house fire, where they found a bedroom "100% involved" in the blaze.

Crews from Ossett, Wakefield and Dewsbury attended, where they used breathing apparatus, hose reels and a high pressure fan to extinguish the fire and remove smoke from the property.

The full statement reads: "Occured on 28 December 2019 at 20:42. Crews were called to a house fire, with a bedroom 100% involved in fire.

"They used 4 breathing apparatus, 2 hose reels and a high pressure fan to extinguish the fire and get rid of the smoke in the property. There were no persons involved in the fire.

"Appliances from Ossett, Wakefield and Dewsbury attended."