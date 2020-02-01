Fire crews rush to large blaze at Ings Road Retail Park in Wakefield

A large fire has broken out at a premises on Ings Road Retail Park in Wakefield.

Fire crews have been scrambled to Speedibake suppliers where thick smoke can be seen billowing from the premises.

Witnesses have reported hearing explosions at the scene.

There are a number of road closures in the Ings Road area and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Emergency services are currently in attendance at a building fire at Westgate Retail Park in Wakefield.

"Roads around the area are closed, people are being asked to avoid the area. No injuries have been reported."

Smoke from Ings Road Retail Park in Wakefield (Photo: Jamie Fletcher)

