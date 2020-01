Fire crews were rushed to a blaze on a Wakefield street last night.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they had been called at 1.04am to reports of a fire at a property on Lincoln Street, on the Peacock Estate.

Fore crews were rushed to a blaze on a Wakefield street last night. User submitted photo.

Crews from Ossett and Wakefield attended the blaze.

Photos from the scene appear to show smoke from an outbuilding on the street.

It is not believed anyone was injured in the fire, and crews had left the scene by 2.09am.