Fire crews were called to a blaze at an outbuilding in Castleford.

The incident was reported at around 1.51am on Christmas Eve (Tuesday, December 24).

It is understood that the fire took place in an outbuilding on Moss Street which is used as a mechanic's workspace.

The single storey building, which measured around 10m by 15m, was 75 per cent engulfed in flames.

Crews from Castleford and Normanton attended and used two hose reels jets and a small jet to tackle the blaze.