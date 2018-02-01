Fire investigators commended for work after arson attack on Wakefield home claimed lives of father and daughter

Two fire investigators have received commendations for their work in the wake of a deadly arson attack in Wakefield which claimed the lives of a father and daughter.

Andrew Broadhead, 42, and eight-year-old Kiera died in October 2016 when a fire was started at their home in Ash Crescent, Stanley.

The blaze was started by burglar Daniel Jones, who hoped the flames would destroy CCTV footage of himself committing a burglary at a nearby house a few days earlier.

He was convicted of manslaughter following a trial in November 2017 and jailed for 20 years.

Fire investigators Gary Kendrew and Lee Miller were yesterday presented with a Judge's Commendation in recognition of their role in helping to bring Jones to justice.

The commendation notes the comments of the sentencing judge, the Hon Mr Justice Morris, who said: "All the team are to be commended for their efforts and hard work in bringing this matter to the Court.

"Throughout they were thorough and professional in both the investigation and the way the case was presented to the Court."

The commendations were presented by Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Ridley, of West Yorkshire Police's Protective Crime Services.

Sharing news of the commendation, West Yorkshire Fire Service tweeted: "This was a terribly tragic case but we are proud of our fire investigators for carrying out a thorough and professional fire investigation which has been commended."

