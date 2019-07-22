Firefighters called to fire in Wakefield city centre

Fire crews were called to a fire in Wakefield city centre this afternoon.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that they had been called at 3.38pm to reports of a fire on Westmorland Street, in the city centre.

Photos from the scene appear to show damage to the building at street level.

Two fire engines were seen at the scene.

The unit, which currently housed Bull Ring News, has been vacant for several months.