Firefighters attended a fire at a hotel in Wakefield city centre on Saturday afternoon.

Three fire crews attended the fire at a hotel on Lower Warrengate, close to Marsh Way, shortly after 3pm.

Nobody was injured in the blaze.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called at 15.01 on Saturday to reports of a fire at a hotel on Lower Warrengate.

"Crews from Wakefield, Ossett, and Normanton attended the scene.

"There were no rescues or injuries reported."