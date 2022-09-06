Firefighters called to house blaze with people reported inside
Firefirghters were called to a house fire in Woodlesford in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, September 6).
By Gemma Jimmison
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 8:18 am
The call reported that there were people inside the property.
Crews from Rothwell, Leeds, Hunslet and Killingbeck stations along with an aerial appliance attended the incident, which happened at 1.44am.
Firefighters used six breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets and two positive pressure ventilation fans to extinguish the blaze.
An investigation will be launched to determine the cause of the fire.