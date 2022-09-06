Firefighters called to house blaze with people reported inside

The call reported that there were people inside the property.

Crews from Rothwell, Leeds, Hunslet and Killingbeck stations along with an aerial appliance attended the incident, which happened at 1.44am.

Firefighters used six breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets and two positive pressure ventilation fans to extinguish the blaze.

Firefirghters were called to a house blaze

