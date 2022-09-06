News you can trust since 1852
Firefighters called to house blaze with people reported inside

Firefirghters were called to a house fire in Woodlesford in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, September 6).

By Gemma Jimmison
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 8:18 am

The call reported that there were people inside the property.

Crews from Rothwell, Leeds, Hunslet and Killingbeck stations along with an aerial appliance attended the incident, which happened at 1.44am.

Firefighters used six breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets and two positive pressure ventilation fans to extinguish the blaze.

Firefirghters were called to a house blaze

An investigation will be launched to determine the cause of the fire.

