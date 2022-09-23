Firefighters help resident out of house after blaze in Ossett

Crews from Ossett, Wakefield and Dewsbury were called to the fire on School Lane at 9.54pm on Wednesday.

They said the fire was on the ground floor and they, along with paramedics from Yorkshire Ambulance Service, helped one person get out of the house.

The incident was closed at 8.15am yesterday (Thursday).

Firefighters from three stations were called

