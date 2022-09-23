Firefighters help resident out of house after blaze in Ossett
Firefighters helped one person out of a house in Ossett after a blaze.
By Sarah Fitton
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 1:37 pm
Updated
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 1:38 pm
Crews from Ossett, Wakefield and Dewsbury were called to the fire on School Lane at 9.54pm on Wednesday.
They said the fire was on the ground floor and they, along with paramedics from Yorkshire Ambulance Service, helped one person get out of the house.
The incident was closed at 8.15am yesterday (Thursday).
Anyone who sees a fire should call West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service on 999.