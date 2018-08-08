Firms waive fees for Make a Will week

Local solicitors will be waiving their usual fees as part of next month’s Make a Will Week in aid of Wakefield Hospice.

People who want to make or update their will can do so in return for a donation to the hospice. There is a limited number of appointments available during the week, which runs from September 24 to 28.

Fundraiser Clare Kemsley said: “Many people intend to make a will but haven’t got round to it and this is a great opportunity to put that right. There’s no obligation to include a charitable gift to Wakefield Hospice in your will but we hope some people will do so.” Call 01924 331405 for a list of participating solicitors.