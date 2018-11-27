First-ever think tank for pets to help address crisis in Yorkshire’s properties

The first ever think tank of its kind - a think tank for pets - has been formed to address the severe lack of pet-friendly rented accommodation, across Yorkshire and beyond.

A committee of animal-loving economists, charity representatives from Crisis and RSPCA, property pros and vets front the unique all-pet policy institute, which was initiated by SpareRoom.

SpareRoom hosts the world�"s first pet and their people think tank meeting

What’s more, SpareRoom plans to employ cats and dogs as ‘research assistants’, to help better educate landlords and emphasise the positive effects that pets can have on tenants and properties.

The pets’ role would be to visit rented homes and demonstrate to landlords how well-trained cats and dogs might behave and treat their properties.

The purpose of the think tank for pets is to develop ideas and policy suggestions to encourage more landlords to consider allowing pets into their properties – an issue that’s becoming ever more important in the era of ‘generation rent’.

The potential benefits of allowing more pets in rented properties aren’t limited to increased income for landlords, but also include improved physical and mental wellbeing for tenants, a reduction in the number of pets that end up in rehoming centres and even a potential reduction in homelessness.

A summary of findings, conducted among tenants and landlords, include:

·78% of tenants said they have struggled to find rented accommodation that will allow their pet(s) to live with them

·21% of tenants have kept a pet in their property without their landlord’s knowledge, breaching the terms of their rental contract

Over two thirds (69%) of landlords said they wouldn’t allow pets in their properties

Matt Hutchinson, Communications Director for SpareRoom, said: “With more of us renting our homes it’s vital we have a conversation about what that means for quality of life.

“We know that allowing pets into rented homes can be particularly beneficial - and in more ways than people might think.”