A series of Tour de Yorkshire roadshows will take place across the county in the run up to this year’s race.

Residents, business and community groups are invited to attend to find out more details about the route.

Riders will pass through South Elmsall, Ackworth, Pontefract and Castleford on the second day of the tour.

The first set of roadshows have been revealed on Le Tour website this week.

They include an event at Hooton Pagnell Hall on March 7 at 10.30am.