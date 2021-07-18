Dozens of fire fighters, police and paramedics could be seen at the park earlier today, following an emergency incident on the water.

Specialist search teams could also be seen on boats on the lake, and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance was briefly on scene.

Wakefield Council has now confirmed that the park is shut following the emergency incident.

Pugneys Country Park is expected to remain closed until at least Tuesday, following an incident which saw emergency services rushed to the scene.

In a tweet, the council said: "Due to an ongoing police operation, #PugneysCountryPark is now temporarily closed. It is expected that it will remain closed until Tuesday (20 July). Thank you in advance for your support & understanding."

West Yorkshire Police have yet to comment on the incident, but said they would issue a statement later in the day.