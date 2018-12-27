Five bus stops on single road 'mindlessly vandalised' in Boxing Day rampage

"Mindless vandals" have been blamed after several bus stops along a single road were left badly damaged during a Boxing Day night rampage.

Smashed glass was left scattered at five stops on Barnsley Road in Moorthorpe following the attacks.

The incident was reported to Streetscene

In places, shards of the material littered the road, leading to fears vehicle tyres may be punctured.

The vandalism was condemned by South Kirkby councillor Steve Tulley, who said he'd reported the incident to Wakefield Council for the mess to be cleaned up.

Coun Tulley said: "It’s just an act of mindless vandalism. I drove past yesterday (Boxing Day) and they were fine, so it must have happened overnight.

"This kind of thing does happen occasionally, but it’s unusual for all of them on one road to get smashed.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

"It’s concerning because a bus could run into the broken glass. I’ve reported it to Streetscene, so hopefully it’ll be dealt with."

West Yorkshire Police said the incident had not been reported to them.

Local Democracy Reporting Service