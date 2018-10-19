Flagship arts college will put our city on the map

Plans have been unveiled for a new arts college which could see the city become the centre of arts education in the North.

The plans for the building, which will be home to CAPA College, were unveiled at Wakefield One on Friday, October 12.

They include dance, drama and singing studios, a 150-seat theatre, a public cafe with an outdoor terrace, social spaces and an amphitheatre.

Claire Nicholson, CAPA College’s strategic director, said: “It has been quite a journey, but what’s exciting now is that we’re going to have such a big impact on Wakefield.

“We want to make sure that young people in the North of England have the same access to high quality arts education as people in London or more affluent areas.

“We’re helping equip the next generation of technicians, videographers, filmmakers, performers and dancers.

“It’s not just a pipe dream; through CAPA College, young people in the area are going on to amazing careers in the arts.

“We’ve got the most inspiring team of teachers and we’ve got wonderful young people and together through that energy and talent we’re going to create this landmark.”

The building, which will be situated on Mulberry Way, opposite Wakefield Westgate train station, has been designed to suit the area while maintaining a sense of privacy for students, explained Pauline Lake of Race Cottam Associates.

“It’s all about making it really exciting,” she said. “The site is a key location, with the proximity to the railway station making it perfect.”

Once planning permission has been granted, CAPA College hope to begin construction in April 2019, and plan to open the building in September 2020.

Wakefield MP Mary Creagh called in to view the plans on Friday. She said: “I was delighted to see the plans for CAPA College’s new building, and I am sure the blueprints will provide our city with a new cultural landmark.”