Flats could be built on the site of an old factory in Wakefield.

A planning application has been sent to Wakefield Council’s planning department to build the 41 flats on land behind Denby Dale Road.

The L-shaped land was used for industrial purposes and wraps around four pairs of semi-detached properties that face onto Denby Dale Road.

Applicants Delph Street Ltd is proposing 31 one-bed and 10 two-bed units spread over five buildings.

A decision will be made at a later date.