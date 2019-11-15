Flood alert still in place for Wakefield after district hit by more rain

Wakefield was braced for more flooding last night as heavy rain battered the district.

Up to 30mm of rain was expected overnight, and a flood alert - which was still in place this morning - been issued for the south east of the district.

Horbury Bridge

South Elmsall, South Kirkby, Ackworth and Featherstone were all at risk of flooding overnight, according to the alert.

Wakefield Council kept highway teams and a gully tanker crew on standby, as well as customer service staff available on the phone overnight.

Meanwhile Wakefield Council bosses have praised the work of its staff in keeping residents safe.

Neil Rodgers, Wakefield Council’s service director for planning, transportation and highways, said: “Last Thursday the Wakefield district received a month’s worth of rain in just 24 hours and a number of roads had to be closed.

“Our staff worked day and night to monitor river levels and worked hard to ensure the road network was kept safe for our residents.

“Flood defence schemes at Ings Beck and Agbrigg performed well to protect residents and businesses with no reports of flooding.

"They were constructed following the 2007 floods to reduce the risk of flooding to over 1,000 properties. The £18million funding for these schemes was provided by Government grant funding and Wakefield Council partnership funding.”

Anyone in need of assistance can contact the council on 0345 8 506 506.

