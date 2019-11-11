Flood alerts across the Five Towns

Flood alerts have been put in place for areas along the River Went and EA Beck.

Areas such as roads and farmlands along these stretches of water could be at risk of flooding during the next few days, due to increasing levels of rain.

The alerts cover Wentbridge, Thorpe Audlin, Ackworth, Kirksmeaton and Featherstone near Wakefield Road.

Along the EA Beck catchment, South Elmsall and South Kirkby could be affected by flooding.

Those driving through these areas are warned to avoid low lying roads.

River levels are expected to remain high throughout this evening and into Tuesday

To find out if your area is at risk of flooding, click here