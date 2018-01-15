Flowers left at the scene of where a grandmother died in city-centre crash

Flowers and heartfelt message shave been left at the scene of crash in Wakefield city centre where a grandmother lost her life.

The accident happened shortly after 12.30pm on Saturday at the junction of Bond Street and Wentworth Terrace.

It took place after a black Hyundai i10, which was heading towards Leeds, veered towards the opposite side of the road and was in head on collision with a black VW Golf, causing the VW to collide with another VW Golf.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 71-year-old Wakefield woman, died following the incident.

Although not named, devastated family members have attached bouquets of flowers to the railings outside of Newstead House Dental Clinic, near to the where the tragedy happened.

One reads: “Grandma, rest in peace my beautiful angel. Forever in my heart. My best friend. Love you always.”

Many more people left messages on Facebook.

Police are now appealing for information about the crash.

A,long with witnesses, officers would particularly like to speak to anyone who saw the black Hyundai i10, registration YL64 HUU, driving in Wakefield, in the Flanshaw and Batley Road areas, prior to the incident taking place.

Anyone who saw this car, has dashcam footage of it, or any other information is asked to contact the Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support Team (East) on 101 referencing police log 773 of January 13.