Flybe announce new flight from Leeds Bradford Airport in 2019

Regional airline Flybe has confirmed it will serve a new international destination from Leeds Bradford Airport in summer 2019.

In June flights will begin to the Austrian city of Innsbruck - state capital of the Tyrol region.

However, the route is charter-only, meaning seats must be booked through an unconfirmed third-party travel operator.

This is what Leeds Bradford Airport's new terminal will look like

Flybe already operate flights to Belfast City, Dusseldorf, Southampton and Newquay from LBA.

The announcement means that Leeds Bradford passengers will be able to fly to the Alps in the summer for the first time.

Budget airline TUI withdraws six destinations from Leeds Bradford

Innsbruck is not currently served by any other airlines, although Jet2 operate ski routes to Geneva, Grenoble, Salzburg, Turin and Barcelona (for Andorra) during the winter months.

Innsbruck is best-known as a snow sports mecca, and the city has hosted the Winter Olympics twice. Flybe also fly there from Manchester and Birmingham.

Innsbruck Airport sounds like a nervous flyer's nightmare. The runway has a notoriously difficult approach due to the surrounding mountains and Alpine winds, and only certain types of aircraft are even allowed to land there. It's a Category C airport, meaning pilots require special training before they can use it.