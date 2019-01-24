Food from the Mediterranean at Ego at the Bull’s Head in Horbury

Ego at the Bull’s Head, Horbury

The Ego at the Bull’s Head has seen the former pub converted into a stylish Mediterranean restaurant. The setting is pleasant and it is ideal for both couples and families, with a children’s playground outside.

I started with the salmon and dill fishcake with a poached egg and lemon and chive hollandaise sauce. It was a good portion size for a starter, it was well cooked and tasted delicious.

My husband also said he really enjoyed his garlic mushrooms on toasted white bloomer bread.

However, the main course didn’t go so well for me.

I ordered the Iberian belly pork - slow roast and honey glazed with spinach, chorizo and black pudding, thyme red wine jus and pommes puree.

If I’m honest, the meat didn’t taste very slow roasted - it wasn’t tender and there was no sign of a crispy top, just a rather unappealing wedge of fat. The red wine jus was tasty, as were the potatoes, but the big chunks of chorizo in the sauce made it feel like I was eating a strange kind of spicy gravy. The top of the pork was more mustard-tasting than sweet honey, and the different flavours just didn’t work well together in my opinion - I didn’t eat a great deal. It was a good size piece of pork though for an a la carte restaurant.

My husband ordered the pepperoni piccante pizza, which looked delicious, and he said it was spicy and tasty. Dry January meant we were on soft drinks (£1.90 for a pint of orange cordial) but the drinks menu looked good with a wide range of wines and some decent sounding cocktails. All in all, I wouldn’t go for the pork again, but the restaurant itself is probably worth another visit because every place can have an off day (or an off dish).

The Ego offers a range of discounted menus during the week, including two courses from the a la carte menu for £15.95 on a Monday (add a bottle of house wine for £5 each), steak from £10 every Tuesday, three for £13 tapas dishes on Wednesday and Thursday kebab night, as well as a £5 lunch offer running until the end of January.

www.egorestaurants.co.uk/restaurant-horbury