Food, fun and films as Wakefield’s Rhubarb Festival draws close

Bake Off star Karen Wright will lead the action when the Rhubarb Festival officially returns to the city next week.

The Wakefield Festival of Food, Drink and Rhubarb will run from Friday, February 22 to Sunday, February 24.

ITV’s Katie Rushworth and BBC presenter Chris Bavin will offer tips on budgeting for better food on Friday and Saturday respectively, before Great British Bake Off contestant Karen takes to the stage on Sunday afternoon.

The festival will also play host to a comedy club for the first time, with Angelos Epithemiou headlining.

To mark the beginning of the festival, a special film screening will be help on Friday, 22nd February as part of Wakefield’s Festival of Food, Drink and Rhubarb.

Wakefield Civic Society will be showing two short films produced by a charity media and arts group, One to One, about Wakefield.

Kevin Trickett, president of the Civic Society, said: “With so many visitors expected in the city over the period of the Festival, we wanted to show off some of Wakefield’s rich architectural heritage and to say something about the city’s history and development.

“What better way to do that than by showing these two films which show Wakefield to great advantage?”

The two films will be shown free of charge at Wakefield Town Hall, on Wood Street, at 2.30pm.

The first film entitled ‘Wood Street: The Heart of Wakefield’ will explore the rich and architectural history of Wood Street.

The second film, entitled ‘The Rambling Rose,’ follows a guided walk around Wakefield city centre, sharing information about buildings of architectural and historical interest.

Search “Eventbrite Wakefield Civic Society” to book tickets to the film showings.