Footage shows shocking aftermath of Wakefield fire as investigations underway

Footage has revealed the shocking aftermath of a large fire which destroyed Speedibake factory in Wakefield.

The fire broke out at about 1.17pm on Saturday at the building on Ings Road Retail Park, covering the city in thick black smoke.

The aftermath of the fire which destroyed the Speedibake factory in Wakefield

The city was in lockdown as emergency services advised all residents to stay indoors and keep windows closed.

There were 140 firefighters from across the country at the scene, with crews draining the pond of a nearby park to help tackle the fire.

After battling the fire overnight, just eight fire appliances and two aerial ladder platforms remain at the scene and the fire is under control.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are expected to begin today.

140 firefighters were at the scene on Saturday (Photo: @YorkshireDaveUK)

In a statement released at 11.30am, West Yorkshire Fire said: "Eight fire appliances and two aerial ladder platforms remain at the scene in Wakefield city centre.

"The fire is under control.

"Westgate Retail Park is open as usual with the exception of Mecca Bingo which will remain closed today."

