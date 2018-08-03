Football clubs urged to cut down on plastic cups at matches

Football clubs have been urged to cut down on plastic waste as tens of thousands of cups and bottles are binned every week.

Wakefield MP Mary Creagh wrote to the EFL, which consists of 72 English clubs, asking them to consider introducing measures to recycle single-use plastics.

Ms Creagh, who is chairwoman of the Environmental Audit Committee, said: “Plastic litter ruins our streets, chokes our seas and endangers wildlife. We all need to do our bit to tackle the scourge of plastic pollution.

“There is a huge opportunity for sports organisations to reduce the use of throwaway plastic at matches and encourage fans to reduce, reuse, and recycle.

“I want the UK’s football leagues to show leadership on this issue.”

Ossett United chief executive Phil Smith said: “It is on our radar.

“We have been made aware of the issue and following our next board meeting we will be testing ideas to deal with plastic waste and try to find the best solution.”

A spokesman for Leeds United said the club was “reviewing” the situation. Bradford City said the matter was not something club wanted to comment on at this stage.

Huddersfield Town did not respond to a request for comment on Ms Creagh’s suggestion. Huddersfield compete in the Premier League, which had already introduced measures to phase out single use plastic in April.

FC Halifax Town had not responded to a request for comment by the time the Express went to print.

The Environmental Audit Committee recently conducted an inquiry into disposable packaging, including plastic bottles and coffee cups.

It found that only 57 per cent of the 13 billion plastic bottles used in the UK every year are recycled, and that the country uses enough disposable coffee cups every year to stretch around the world five and a half times.

The committee recommended that the government introduce a deposit return scheme for plastic bottles and a 25p “latte levy” on disposable coffee cups.

It said sports organisations have large, captive audiences and could encourage more responsible use of plastics bottles and cups.