Forecasters are now saying that sleet and rain will be turning to heavy snowfall this afternoon across Wakefield and the district.

Initial predictions for snow were replaced by wintry showers by the Met Office this morning, but who are now issuing a weather warning saying 12 hours of snow will begin this afternoon.

Scheduled to start at around 4pm, it is expected to last until the early hours.

Meanwhile temperatures will remain marginally above freezing.