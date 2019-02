Former Burberry workers in Castleford are being invited to a reunion later this month.

Anyone who worked at the manufacturers from 1964 are being invited to the Birchwood Farm pub, Colorado Way, on the evening of February 27.

Former employee Edna Taylor from Ackworth, who is 82 and is organising the gathering, said: “How fantastic it would be to meet up wkth all those wonderful people who worked there.

"I’ve had a good response on Facebook already.”

For details contact Edna on 07958 486945.