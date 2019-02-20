Former Coronation Street actress Michelle Keegan becomes Ambassador for South Elmsall beauty firm Nouveau Lashes

Former Coronation Street and Our Girl star Michelle Keegan has been announced as the new UK brand ambassador for Nouveau Lashes.

The actress will work with the brand to promote its lash treatments and products.

Michelle said: “I’ve been a long-term fan of the Nouveau Lashes LVL treatment, so I was thrilled when they approached me to work with them.

“LVL has been a must-have part of my regime for years now.”

Nouveau’s co-founder Bridgette Softly added: “Michelle is such a natural choice for us, she’s a long-term advocate of our LVL treatment and we know that with Michelle we have a credible, authentic ambassador that many of our customers connect with.”

The firm is located on Barnsley Road.