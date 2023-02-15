Mary ‘Delia’ Tucker, 87, who lives at Newfield Lodge care home in Castleford, was reminded of her days as a nurse when she visited the Leeds museum, next to St James’ University Hospital, which is built in the former Leeds Union Workhouse and takes visitors through the history of healthcare.

Delia, who became a nurse at the age of 18 in 1954, worked at St James’ Hospital for 15 years before it expanded into a university hospital in 1970.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delia was born in Hambleton, a small village in North Yorkshire. After finishing high school in Selby, she trained for three years to become a nurse.

Delia holding a picture of the old hospital, and Delia during her nursing days.

Through her career, Delia took on several roles in the healthcare industry, including midwifery, district nursing, and school nursing.

In 2022 Delia moved into Newfield Lodge care home, and after listening to Delia’s stories about her nursing career, the staff at Newfield Lodge asked Delia if she would like to visit the Thackray Museum of Medicine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During her walk down memory lane, Delia was reminded of her days as a nurse, describing each part of the building to the care team.

She said: “The building was exactly the same as I remember it to be with the beautiful staircase and the elaborate ceilings.”

While walking round the museum exhibits, Delia loved explaining how the old medical equipment was used.

“The items that were on show were the items I used as a nurse such as old-fashioned syringes and things we used to sterilize equipment. I especially liked the iron lungs that helped people to breathe, but they were for very poorly people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynn Robinson, the General Manager at Newfield Lodge, said: It was lovely to take Delia back to her roots, and it was a privilege to hear all about her days working in the hospital.

"Delia speaks so passionately about her nursing career, we’re so glad we could take her to the Thackray Museum of Medicine and relive those memories with her.”